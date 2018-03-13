M'boro, Howard schools part of $97M govt solar plan

SCHOOLS in Howard and Maryborough will have solar panels installed on their roofs as part of a $97 million Sate Government program.

Maryborough State High, Howard State School and Sunbury State School were selected among 800 other schools across the state based on their energy consumption, student enrolment and supplier availability through the tender.

The program, Advancing Clean Energy Schools, aims to deliver energy efficiency in Queensland schools.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a huge opportunity for local suppliers, businesses and tradies.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the program would save schools about $10.2 billion per year.

"This program will be a game changer and the reduced environmental impact will be significant," Ms Grace said.

"By reducing costs and reinvesting savings into the program, we can ensure state schools across Queensland have more sustainable energy use into the future."

But State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the State Government needed to focus on providing air conditioning for classrooms.

"We all know that when kids are sweltering, they struggle to learn effectively," Ms Frecklington said.

"We'll be keeping a close eye on this solar scheme to ensure it runs to budget and taxpayers aren't unfairly slugged."