M'boro is about to get stinkin' hot

COOL OFF: Lifeguard, Jake Armstrong-Green is ready for the scorcher of a weekend ahead. Inge Hansen

WORKING at a swimming pool is a definite perk for Jake Armstrong-Green - especially when a heatwave brings the hottest day in 27 years to Maryborough.

As a lifeguard at the Maryborough War Memorial Olympic Swimming pool, Mr Armstrong-Green said they received special treats when conditions were especially tough.

"When it gets hot we get a free icey-pole and get to jump in the pool," he said.

"We always get heaps of people when it gets as warm as it has been which puts a bit more pressure on us as lifeguards."

A surface trough approaching the Fraser Coast with north-westerly winds is to blame for today's 36 degree weather and Maryborough is set to cop it more than Hervey Bay, according to forecasters.

Meteorologist, Adam Blazak, said the north- westerly winds were coming from central Australia.

"It's really hot out there and it gets dragged over to the Wide Bay region," he said.

On Saturday Maryborough will reach a top of 35 degrees but will cool down significantly to 28 degrees on Sunday.

Those in Hervey Bay can thank a sea breezes for much cooler weather with today bringing a top of 30 degrees, Saturday 30 degrees and on Sunday 27 degrees.

It may not be monsoonal but Mr Blazak said there was an indication of rain on the way.

"There's a 40 per cent chance of 1mm of rain but I'd expect to see more cloudy conditions and maybe a bit of spit here and there," he said.

"We're forecasting there could be some rain sometime next week due to an upper level trough which will bring the cold air up," he said.

In a bid to stay cool be sure to keep hydrated, remain in the shade, keep windows open and check up on elderly residents or those especially vulnerable to the heat.

And if you're heading to the pool, Mr Armstrong-Green has one message.

"As long as people listen when we tell them to behave then they'll be fine," he said.

"Even in Maryborough we gets heaps of people so it'll be a busy weekend."