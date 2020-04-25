Menu
The former HMAS Diamantina in 2008.
M’boro is proving its defence credentials again

Carlie Walker
25th Apr 2020 12:01 AM
THREE quarters of a century years after the commissioning of HMAS Diamantina, Maryborough is again on the cusp of rebuilding its defence industry credentials.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said with construction starting on the $60 million Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions shell forging plant, the future was looking bright for the city.

"On 27 April, 1945, HMAS Diamantina, built by Walkers Ltd here in Maryborough, was commissioned," Mr O'Brien said.

"This was a golden age for manufacturing in the heritage city, and now Federal, State and Local Governments are working together to revitalise manufacturing in Maryborough through the RNM plant.

"You can already see the local jobs RNM is starting to create and you can feel the lift in confidence in the Wide Bay economy.

"Our nation and our state is facing many challenges brought about by the coronavirus, but the RNM project is building on our industrial base and is delivering a much-needed bright spot in Wide Bay's economic outlook."

The RNM project will create jobs for 90 people during the peak of construction, with a further 100 ongoing jobs once the facility is fully operational in 2022.

"It is setting a strong foundation for our local Wide Bay economy to bounce back on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, and shows how the Federal Government's investment in infrastructure is helping to protect local jobs," Mr O'Brien told the Chronicle.

