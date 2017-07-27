26°
M'boro jobseeker receives prestigious Qld Training Award

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
GLEAMING AWARD: Maryborough's Rosemeree 'Bunny' Humrich was awarded Equity VET Student of the Year at the Queensland Training Awards last weekend.
WHEN Maryborough's IGA shut its doors, the job prospects were grim for mature-age jobseeker Rosemeree 'Bunny' Humrich.

But help from a local training agency has helped transform the 61-year-old Maryborough local's life around, with Ms Humrich picking up an award at the 2017 Queensland Training Awards last weekend.

Having gone from living with her father when she was made redundant, Ms Humrich is now a shining example of what mature-aged jobseekers can do if they put their mind to it.

"You're never too old to learn, even if you have limited education you can go back and achieve these goals,” Ms Humrich said.

"I never could have seen myself winning an award like this, especially considering I left school at about 14.”

Ms Humrich was skilled with the Maisie Kaufman Learning Centre before picking up the award. She has since accepted a job with Centacare in Hervey Bay.

Ms Humrich said it was important other mature-age jobseekers never give up on their job struggles.

"There is help and there are courses available, just keep your chin up,” she said.

Local Partners

