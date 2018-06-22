M'boro junior Revell-Blair ready for Maroons

ORIGIN DEBUT: Former Wallaroos junior Rhiannon Revell-Blair, pictured at the Queensland State of Origin training camp, was named on the wing for the first Women's State of Origin.

LEAGUE: A former Wallaroos junior will become the 125th woman to represent Queensland in an interstate rugby league game in Friday's inaugural Women's State of Origin match at North Sydney.

Rhiannon Revell-Blair played her junior footy in Maryborough, and spent three years in Clermont before she moved to St Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane.

A former Aussie rules players, Revell-Blair is listed as a Griffith University Uni Seven rugby union player and late last year represented Australia's youth team at the World Schools Sevens.

The Brisbane-based fullback regularly travels to Rockhampton to play for Emu Park in the Rockhampton Rugby League, and when playing for Central Crows was named player of the tournament at the 47th Battalion Carnival in Toowoomba earlier this year.

She also played for Queensland Country at the National Women's Championship at the Gold Coast earlier this month, scoring one try as her side finished third.

Queensland coach Jason Hetherington has named Revell-Blair on the wing for the inaugural Women's Origin, and stepping onto the hallowed turf of North Sydney Oval Friday will be a moment the 1-year-old remembers forever.

"The build-up has been really good. We've trained really well,” Revell-Blair said. "I'm expecting a tough game.”

Not only is it an important step for her career, it is a leap for women's rugby league.

The game will broadcast live on Channel 9, Fox Sports and the NRL app in the prime, 7.45pm slot.

"I think it means that us as a team are growing the sport, and I'm really proud to be part of it,” Revell-Blair said.

The backline star is one of five debutants named in Hetherington's 18-player squad, and while her focus is one this historic game she has one eye on the future. Revell-Blair revealed she was in discussions for the upcoming NRL Women's Premiership, but she hasn't signed for any of the six clubs.

"Being able to play in the women's NRL would be a great privilege,” she said.

