M'boro junior riders take on the world titles

WORLD CHAMPS: 2017 World Championship Riders from Maryborough BMX Club, Front from left - Teya Rufus (11 girls), Aston Cadell (8 boys) and Cadell Sheppard (10 boys). Back from left, Mackenzie Allan (14 boys), Campbell Allan (12 boys) and Alyssa Cherrie (13 girls).

DON'T let their size fool you - these junior riders are conquering the world.

In about two week's time, these six riders are off to contest the world titles at the BMX World Championships in South Carolina.

About 3,300 riders from all over the globe are expected to contest the top spot at Rock Hill, which is now recognised at the premiere BMX competition for junior riders.

It's a whirlwind event not only for riding duo Campbell and Mackenzie Allan, but also for Teya Rufus, Aston Cadell, Cadell Sheppard and Alyssa Cherrie from the Maryborough BMX Club who were selected to join the riding team.

But the Allans are excited to take a stab at the titles, despite Campbell shaking off a bit of nervousness.

"It's going to be pretty hard, but I reckon I'm up for the challenge," Campbell said.

Mackenzie said he was hoping to come away with a win from the event, saying he had always loved the fun and excitement of the sport since he was a kid.

Mum Donna Allan said she was "swelled with pride" seeing the pair represent the Fraser Coast at the titles.

"They did the world champs a couple of years ago, so they're a lot more prepared and know what to expect this time," Donna said.

The pair have been riding high this year, with Campbell claiming one of the top spots at the ACT Titles in March.

Dad Rohan, who has helped the boys prepare for the competition these past few weeks, said both had a chance to come back to Maryborough with a world plate.

"It could mean better sponsorships, better opportunities to get them around the world," Rohan said.

"I'm excited and very proud of what they've achieved in BMX.

"To me, this nomination means the world."