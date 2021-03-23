Menu
The Jock Butterfield annual carnival has been postponed because of wet weather.
M’boro junior rugby league event cancelled

Carlie Walker
22nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A junior rugby league event planned for this weekend has been postponed.

The junior rugby league players of the Fraser Coast were set to come together on Sunday for the Jock Butterfield Carnival.

The rugby league carnival has been an event enjoyed by young players for many years.

This year, under-7s to under-12s teams were set to play at Maryborough’s Eskdale Park.

But the constant wet weather has led to the event being postponed.

It is hoped it will be reorganised for later in the year.

Jock Butterfield was a celebrated New Zealand rugby league player who lived in Howard with his wife Lil.

He played hooker and played 99 games, including 36 Tests, for New Zealand between 1954 and 1963.

Originally published as M’boro junior rugby league event cancelled

