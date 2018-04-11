M'boro laundry goes green with new solar panels

SOLAR PLANS: Minister for Health Steven Miles with the concept plans of solar panels to be installed at Maryborough's Group Linen Services laundry.

SOLAR PLANS: Minister for Health Steven Miles with the concept plans of solar panels to be installed at Maryborough's Group Linen Services laundry. Blake Antrobus

NEW solar panels will be installed at Group Linen Services laundries as part of a new State Government policy to save up thousands on energy bills.

It follows a contract being awarded to GoZero Energy Pty Ltd, trading as Planet Ark Power, which involves the installation of solar panels at all GLS laundries across the state.

Minister for Health Steven Miles visited the large-scale Maryborough laundry with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders to announce the policy rollout.

"Between them, these facilities produce more than 330 tonnes of clean linen each week so there is a strong desire to find ways to lower their energy costs and reduce their carbon footprints,” Mr Miles said.

"Because they operate only during daylight hours, the solar application will achieve maximum efficiency returns.”

Group Linen Services is a specialist healthcare laundry and linen hire business owned by Queensland Health with laundries based in Wide Bay, at the Prince Charles Hospital and the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Maryborough's laundry is one of the first in the state to receive solar panels under the program.

Mr Saunders said the initiatives were expected to produce up to $200,000 of energy savings a year.

"It's great to see another Maryborough business install solar panels and do their part to be more energy efficient,” Mr Saunders said.