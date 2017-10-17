23°
M'boro law firm among business award finalists

Travis George from Suthers George in Maryborough.
Travis George from Suthers George in Maryborough.
Annie Perets
A MARYBOROUGH law firm is in the running to be named the best professional service on the Fraser Coast for the second year in a row.

Suthers George is a finalist in the 2017 Business and Tourism Awards, with winners to be announced at a gala event on November 3 at the Beach House Hotel.

Under its previous name of Suthers Lawyers, the long-standing local business won the 'Professional Services' category last year.

According to Principal Travis George, its not just the name that's different this time around, but the adjustments made to align with the popularity of digital media.

"We are working towards a paperless system and growing our electronic media presence," Mr George said.

"A lot of changes have been made to our website; people can make appointments straight from online.

"We're very happy to be able to have a chance at going back to back, and this time under our new name."

 

AWARD FINALISTS

Accommodation

Mantra Hervey Bay

Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay

The Beach Motel

 

Best Fraser Coast New Business

BreakOut The Room

Climate Control Systems

DSB Property Management

 

Caravan and Budget Accommodation

Fraser Island Retreat

GoodEnough4theBush B&B

Palace Hostel

 

Customer Service

First Class Accounts Fraser Coast

Maryborough RSL

Spa Botanica

 

Education Provider

Aldridge State High School

Maryborough State High School

Riverside Christian College

 

Events and Events Management

FraserPop - Maryborough State High School

Hog's Hervey Bay 100 Triathlon

Urangan State High School

 

Hall of Fame inductees

Aquavue Café Watersports

Fraser Explorer Tours

 

Health Provider

Attune Hearing

Australian Hearing

Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic


 

 

Innovation

Classic Coatings

Hyne Timber

Urangan State High School

 

Marketing

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group

Mitchells Realty

Vivid Home Builders

 

Primary Industries and Agri-Business

Barenuts

Hard Rock Quarries

Wide Bay Seedlings

 

Professional Services

Elfotography

First Class Accounts Fraser Coast

Suthers George Lawyers

 

Restaurants, Cafes and Hospitality

Hervey Bay RSL

Maryborough RSL

The Vinyard

 

Retailing

AATEC

Beautiful Elegance

Elfotography


 

 

Tourism - Land Based

Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands

BreakOut The Room

Palace Adventures

 

Tourism - Marine Based

Boab Boats

Tasman Venture

 

Trade and Manufacturing

Classic Coatings

Hyne Timber

Vivere Building

Vivid Home Builders

 

Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year nominees

Kodie Axelsen

Mac Buxton

Lars Olsen

