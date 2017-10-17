M'boro law firm among business award finalists

A MARYBOROUGH law firm is in the running to be named the best professional service on the Fraser Coast for the second year in a row.
Suthers George is a finalist in the 2017 Business and Tourism Awards, with winners to be announced at a gala event on November 3 at the Beach House Hotel.
Under its previous name of Suthers Lawyers, the long-standing local business won the 'Professional Services' category last year.
According to Principal Travis George, its not just the name that's different this time around, but the adjustments made to align with the popularity of digital media.
"We are working towards a paperless system and growing our electronic media presence," Mr George said.
"A lot of changes have been made to our website; people can make appointments straight from online.
"We're very happy to be able to have a chance at going back to back, and this time under our new name."
AWARD FINALISTS
Accommodation
Mantra Hervey Bay
Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay
The Beach Motel
Best Fraser Coast New Business
BreakOut The Room
Climate Control Systems
DSB Property Management
Caravan and Budget Accommodation
Fraser Island Retreat
GoodEnough4theBush B&B
Palace Hostel
Customer Service
First Class Accounts Fraser Coast
Maryborough RSL
Spa Botanica
Education Provider
Aldridge State High School
Maryborough State High School
Riverside Christian College
Events and Events Management
FraserPop - Maryborough State High School
Hog's Hervey Bay 100 Triathlon
Urangan State High School
Hall of Fame inductees
Aquavue Café Watersports
Fraser Explorer Tours
Health Provider
Attune Hearing
Australian Hearing
Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic
Innovation
Classic Coatings
Hyne Timber
Urangan State High School
Marketing
Kingfisher Bay Resort Group
Mitchells Realty
Vivid Home Builders
Primary Industries and Agri-Business
Barenuts
Hard Rock Quarries
Wide Bay Seedlings
Professional Services
Elfotography
First Class Accounts Fraser Coast
Suthers George Lawyers
Restaurants, Cafes and Hospitality
Hervey Bay RSL
Maryborough RSL
The Vinyard
Retailing
AATEC
Beautiful Elegance
Elfotography
Tourism - Land Based
Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands
BreakOut The Room
Palace Adventures
Tourism - Marine Based
Boab Boats
Tasman Venture
Trade and Manufacturing
Classic Coatings
Hyne Timber
Vivere Building
Vivid Home Builders
Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year nominees
Kodie Axelsen
Mac Buxton
Lars Olsen