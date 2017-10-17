M'boro law firm among business award finalists

A MARYBOROUGH law firm is in the running to be named the best professional service on the Fraser Coast for the second year in a row.

Suthers George is a finalist in the 2017 Business and Tourism Awards, with winners to be announced at a gala event on November 3 at the Beach House Hotel.

Under its previous name of Suthers Lawyers, the long-standing local business won the 'Professional Services' category last year.

According to Principal Travis George, its not just the name that's different this time around, but the adjustments made to align with the popularity of digital media.

"We are working towards a paperless system and growing our electronic media presence," Mr George said.

"A lot of changes have been made to our website; people can make appointments straight from online.

"We're very happy to be able to have a chance at going back to back, and this time under our new name."

