M'boro LNP candidate disappointed with result

Maryborough LNP candidate Richard Kingston as the count got underway.
Maryborough LNP candidate Richard Kingston as the count got underway.
Carlie Walker
by

MARYBOROUGH'S LNP candidate Richard Kingston says he had hoped the election would be a little closer.

Labor's Bruce Saunders is leading in the seat, closely followed by One Nation's James Hansen. 

"I did hope it would be a little bit closer, but it is what it is," Mr Kingston said.

Mr Kingston spent Saturday night at Maryborough RSL watching the votes come in.

But while he was somewhat disappointed with the result, he didn't rule out running against in the future.

Mr Kingston, who currently has about 17 per cent of the vote,  was nominated as the LNP  only weeks before the election and had only a short time to campaign. 

He said he hadn't made any decisions about whether he might run in the future.

"I'll wait for the dust to settle and see what happens," he said.

Topics:  fcelection fcpolitics qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle
