M'boro local steps in as Greens candidate

FIRST TIME RUNNER: Maryborough local, Craig Armstrong, is the new Greens candidate for the town.

FIRST TIME RUNNER: Maryborough local, Craig Armstrong, is the new Greens candidate for the town. Contributed

CRAIG Armstrong's number one priority next year is to bring a local voice to Maryborough as a Greens candidate.

Mr Armstrong knows the town like the back of his hand.

He arrived in Maryborough in 1993, bought a house in 1994, and has called the Heritage City home ever since.

"I think it's a little unusual for someone to put their hand up as a Greens candidate in Maryborough," he said.

"It was about a year ago that I decided to join the Greens and my closest branch was Noosa and the Hinterland."

Mr Armstrong was approached about being the party's candidate for the next state election.

Having found the policies attractive, he decided to give it a shot.

"I felt it was a responsibility to at least put forward a different perspective about we manage things in the future," he said.

"By having a local representing the Greens, it represents the fact that there are people in the local area that are interested in Greens policies and these people, like myself, want to put them forward.

"I will pursue that because I believe the Greens policies would be beneficial to the area and the state more broadly."

Mr Armstrong said the Greens' foundation was environmental policies, however the scope was much broader.

"The Greens have a policy in relation to a public house initiative which would target lower socio-economic areas like Maryborough," he said.

"That would bring affordable housing and a stimulus of jobs with the construction of them."

The Greens also oppose the proposed Colton coal mine due to the threat it poses to neighbouring towns.

Another policy was one which would enhance renters rights.

"We understand home ownership is on the decline and rent is growing faster than wages so the Greens would like security for renters," he said.

"And to regulate rent increases so they aren't priced out of the market."

Mr Armstrong said his primary goal was to raise awareness for what the Greens have to offer.

"If (the community) are feeling discontented from my point of view, if the community is feeling rebellious with their vote, the Greens would be the logical choice to add a different voice to the state parliament," he said.

A chef by trade and working as a cook in childcare, Mr Armstrong said it was important to think of the children's future.

"I'm not thinking about people in their 30s or their 60s," he said.

"To me, it's not their future or my future we're talking about, it's the kids future and if you're not considering if what's happening now is working towards that goal or working for them, they should vote for the Greens."