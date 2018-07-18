M'boro made me: Commando comes home for new gym opening

COMMANDO COMES HOME: Steve Willis, best known for his role as Commando Steve on The Biggest Loser, will return to Maryborough to open a new premium gym at the end of the month.

BEFORE rising to fame as a no-excuses bootcamp instructor on the The Biggest Loser, Steve Willis was laying the foundation for his future career right here.

The popular TV personality, best known for his role as Commando Steve on the long-running weight loss transformation program, spoke to the Chronicle about his early life in Maryborough ahead of his return to the region.

Steve will open the new Milon Premium Health Club in Maryborough on July 28.

He previously appeared on the The Biggest Loser from 2007 until 2015 and shares his life with fellow TV trainer Michelle Bridges and their son Axel.

But when he wasn't the well-known personal trainer he is today, Steve was a fresh face at the local high school, having relocated from Brisbane several years prior.

Spending his senior years in Maryborough over 1994-1995, he quickly gained a love for fitness by training at a gym in the heart of town.

"I had to make new friends and connections in a place where I hadn't spent my junior years,” Steve said.

"But Maryborough was where I really started to sink my teeth into the fitness side of things.

"I remember training pretty much every day, and spending a lot of time playing sport like rugby.”

After graduating, Steve spent some time working in Hervey Bay in 1995, before joining the army.

But he never lost his love for regional Queensland or the Heritage City over the years.

He said the time spent in Maryborough helped with his self-esteem and shaped his love for regional areas.

"If you have a love or a passion for anything, it gives you a purpose,” Steve said.

"The way I see it, I've been afforded a profile and I aim to use it... I love the regional areas, and Maryborough is one of them.

"It was an element of my foundation.”

Steve will attend the opening of Maryborough's Milon Premium Health Club on July 28.

The specialist gym uses a smart card to read your workout pattern and provides state-of-the-art equipment.

It also uses a circuit-based training model, meaning full-body workouts can be completed in about 17.5 minutes.

Milon Australia Director Marcin Lazinski said the new centre would help tackle health problems and inactivity among Fraser Coast residents.