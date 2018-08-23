Menu
Crime

M'boro man, 18, smoked weed night before brutal car crash

Annie Perets
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man was lucky to be alive after his car rolled "four or five times" off the road and into bushland on June 9.   

Eden Joel McDonald told police he had swerved in order to avoid hitting a kangaroo.   

It was later discovered an illicit drug was in his system at the time of the crash.  

McDonald pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug driving.  

The single-vehicle accident happened near Five Mile Rd in Tinana.   McDonald had to be taken to Hervey Bay Hospital by an ambulance.  

While receiving treatment at the hospital, a specimen of his blood revealed he had tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.   

McDonald made admissions to police of smoking marijuana the night before the crash.   He was on a provisional licence at the time.   

The young man, who resides in Maryborough, represented himself at his court appearance.  

Magistrate Ross Woodford disqualified McDonald from driving for five months.  

McDonald was also fined $600.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

