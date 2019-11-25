Menu
A Maryborough man was allegedly four times the legal alcohol limit
News

M’boro man allegedly caught four times over alcohol limit

Jessica Lamb
25th Nov 2019 2:46 PM
A MARYBOROUGH man was allegedly four times the legal alcohol limit when he got behind the wheel.

Hervey Bay police stopped a black Holden Commodore travelling on Burrum St, Urangan, about 11.50pm yesterday for a roadside breath test.

The 48-year-old driver allegedly returned a reading of 0.201 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

He was charged with high-range drink driving, had his licence disqualified and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 11.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

