Man caught with marijuana to spend Christmas in jail

JASON Peter Lucas was caught with two pipes and a small amount of marijuana.

But the Maryborough man will spend Christmas behind bars because of two suspended prison sentences.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court last week.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said two cannabis seeds, pipes and less than a gram of marijuana was found in Lucas' shirt pockets when a search warrant was executed by police.

"His history is not favourable for drug-related matters," she said.

The court heard Lucas had two suspended prison sentences hanging over him.

But duty lawyer Travis George said his client was transforming his life, including finding employment and paying down his SPER debt.

"He had been struggling with an ice addiction," Mr George said.

"He has been making a huge effort to turn himself around.

"He has had some positive things happen in the last six months."

Mr George said Luca was supported by his mother and father in his rehabilitation efforts and he had been attending counselling to kick his drug habit.

"It helped him get off ice," he said.

Mr George said it was an "extremely small amount" of marijuana that Lucas had been caught with.

Magistrate John Smith acknowledged the progress Lucas had been making, but said it was too little, too late to avoid a term of imprisonment.

He said Lucas had taken some constructive steps, but he had been given ample opportunities by the court.

Lucas was fined $750 for possessing marijuana and $400 for the pipes.

He was ordered to serve the four-month suspended prison sentence, with the additional three-month sentence to be served concurrently.

A parole release date was set down for January 9.