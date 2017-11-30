Man accused of making threats to MP charged

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has called for the "politics of hate" to stop after police arrested a man for making threats against him.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Chris Farlow confirmed with The Chronicle that officers had made an arrest on Tuesday night.

FOLLOW MORE FCPOLITICS STORIES HERE

Police will allege a 60-year-old Maryborough man used a phone to make threats against the State MP on Tuesday.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to harass.

Although Mr Saunders would not elaborate on the nature of the alleged threats, he said there was "no place for this sort of behaviour in politics".

"We cannot keep going with the way it's going," he said.

"I won't take a backwards step, it has to stop for the benefit of our community."

It has been a trying month of November for the Labor MP who claims multiple threats were made to himself and his family throughout the Queensland election campaign.

When reflecting upon his 45.60 per cent election lead earlier this week, Mr Saunders said he would submit a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The Maryborough man will face court on December 19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's office was contacted for comment, however did not reply before print.