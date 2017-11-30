Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of making threats to MP charged

Bruce Saunders MP Maryborough.
Bruce Saunders MP Maryborough. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has called for the "politics of hate" to stop after police arrested a man for making threats against him.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Chris Farlow confirmed with The Chronicle that officers had made an arrest on Tuesday night.

FOLLOW MORE FCPOLITICS STORIES HERE

Police will allege a 60-year-old Maryborough man used a phone to make threats against the State MP on Tuesday.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to harass.

Although Mr Saunders would not elaborate on the nature of the alleged threats, he said there was "no place for this sort of behaviour in politics".

"We cannot keep going with the way it's going," he said.

"I won't take a backwards step, it has to stop for the benefit of our community."

It has been a trying month of November for the Labor MP who claims multiple threats were made to himself and his family throughout the Queensland election campaign.

When reflecting upon his 45.60 per cent election lead earlier this week, Mr Saunders said he would submit a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The Maryborough man will face court on December 19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's office was contacted for comment, however did not reply before print.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bruce saunders editors picks fcpolitics labor qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

Thieves helped themselves to whipper snipers, lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and blowers.

YOUR SAY: Our fuel prices on the Fraser Coast fair?

Palmerston Council has backed down on its push to force aldermen to check with its media team first before they posted on social media or spoke to journalists about council issues

An RACQ spokeswoman said recent price increases were too high.

How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

ROBERT QUINLAN, 46, lost 50kg in two years, and will fight for a NSW Masters Middleweight Title this weekend.

"I gave up Christmas Day to start my training regime.”

Tasman Venture is the top choice

WINNER: The Tasman Venture crew took out the People's Choice award.

The crew scored the title in a recent online poll.

Local Partners