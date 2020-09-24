COURT: Man pleads guilty to dealing drugs to friends

A MAN who supplied drugs to his friends has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Dayne Anthony Hayes, 28, pleaded guilty possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence and supplying dangerous drugs when he appeared in court this week.

The court heard the offending happened over about a month.

Hayes made drug deals using a phone and tablet, with the court hearing he supplied cannabis to close friends.

He sold the drugs to fund his own habit, the court was told.

The court heard Hayes was self-medicating with cannabis as he suffered from severe anxiety and depression.

He had tried taking medication, but found the side-effects to be too much, the court heard.

Hayes was caring for his father, who had nerve damage to his hands and feet because of lead poisoning.

Hayes was placed on a probation order and convictions were recorded.