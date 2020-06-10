M’boro man facing burglary charge

POLICE investigating an alleged break and enter in Maryborough last week have arrested a 43-year-old man.

The man was identified and questioned on Saturday.

Officers began searching for the suspect after a burglary was reported at a home in Yaralla St on June 4.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the man allegedly entered the home between 8.30am and 4pm and stole an assortment of property.

“The man was later identified and as a result, police located him on June 6 and questioned him in relation to the alleged break and enter,” Snr Const Ryan said.

He was charged with burglary and is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 8.