M’boro man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

A CONVICTED drug trafficker will learn his fate when sentencing proceedings continue in Maryborough District Court on Thursday.

Dylan Wilson pleaded guilty before Judge David Reid yesterday to trafficking marijuana, supplying ecstasy and another drug-related offence.

The court heard Wilson unlawfully trafficked marijuana between October 2018 and January 2019.

He was also busted for supplying ecstasy on Christmas Eve, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima said Wilson would supply marijuana from his home but would drop the drug off at an extra cost if users were unable to collect it.

The marijuana was sourced from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Ms Lima said Wilson made around $500 a week from his illicit activities.

Defence barrister Clare Hurley said the 33-year-old had been using marijuana almost every day since he was a child.

Ms Hurley told Judge Reid her client was making progress on his own undertaking, “kicking an almost daily habit.”

Ms Hurley emphasised Wilson had the support of his grandmother, who raised him.

Judge Reid heard Wilson had secured work at a local recycling centre.

He said employment played an important role in getting people on the right track and helping turn their lives around.

“We need to ensure he stays on the straight and narrow,” Judge Reid said.

Sentencing will continue after the results of a drugs test are received later this week.

Wilson’s bail was enlarged.