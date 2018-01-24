Mboro man saves hundreds of lives

IN THE past 40 years, Mark Jensen has contributed to hundreds of life-saving treatments.

On Tuesday, the dedicated blood donor did it again, giving plasma for the 300th time.

"It's a walk in the park now, very easy to do," Mr Jensen said.

"Apparently 300 donations is a big deal!"

Staff at the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Hervey Bay Donor Centre, know just how big of a deal it is.

Mr Jensen is also a donor of whole blood. Each of those donations can save three lives.

It's a sterling effort for the Maryborough resident who is also legally blind.

Mark Jensen celebrated his 300th plasma donation on Tuesday. Inge Hansen

Having always donated at the Maryborough blood bank, Mr Jensen was stuck for travel options when it closed in 2015.

That is, until he was introduced to another donor in Maryborough, Rob Griinke.

Mr Griinke now plans his appointments at the same time as Mr Jensen to ensure they can go together.

Mr Jensen was 19 when he donated for the first time.

"I was in an organisation called Rural Youth and we decided to do something which would help the community so we decided to donate blood," he said.

"I've been doing it ever since."

Hervey Bay Blood Bank Centre manager Jenny Houlcroft said there were a few residents who had donated similar numbers however it was the extra effort made by Mr Jensen which really made him stand out.

"He's a bit of a character," she said.

"I've been with the blood service for 15 years so I've known him that long and he's a wonderful ambassador for the blood service."

Mr Jensen said he had message for anyone thinking about donating blood.

"You should just get out there and do it," he said.

"The ladies here are so gentle and they're lovely to be with."