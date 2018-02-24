Menu
Water over Booral Rd near Main Street.
M'boro man tells of moment car was swept off Bay road

Carlie Walker
by
24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

A MARYBOROUGH man has described the terrifying moment the car he was travelling in was washed off the road due to rising floodwaters.

James Redmond was returning home from Hervey Bay Airport on Booral Rd when the incident happened about 9.30pm on Thursday.

He said the car hit the floodwater, which had accumulated near the Main St intersection over hours of constant rain across the Fraser Coast, spun off the road and was quickly inundated with water.

"It was anxious moments," Mr Redmond said.

While Mr Redmond and his colleague were sitting in the car along with the driver of the vehicle, they watched on as a second unsuspecting driver hit the floodwater and lost control.

Mr Redmond said he was concerned for the young driver in the other car, while his colleague was also distressed fearing that the second vehicle could have struck the car in which they were stranded.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene and rescued the four people trapped in the floodwater.

Mr Redmond said there was nothing the driver of the vehicle could have done to avoid the incident as it was impossible to see the water on the road.

