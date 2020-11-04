M’boro man who sent 264 texts to ex jailed

SENDING 264 text messages and making dozens of phone calls to his former partner has landed a Maryborough man in prison.

The man, 26, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had been released on immediate parole after pleading guilty to common assault, which was listed as a domestic violence offence, earlier this year.

One of the conditions of his parole was that he not contact his former partner, with whom he shared a daughter.

But the day after he was sentenced, he began messaging his former partner, the court heard.

He later began calling her, making 20 phone calls on one day, then 14 calls another day and 18 on another date.

He also contacted his former partner through Instagram and Facebook,

The court heard he tried to emotionally manipulate his ex, telling her that when his child asked about her dad, she could tell her he was "probably dead".

On another occasion, when his former partner was in hospital, he told her "just because you're sick don't mean s---".

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said while it may look bad that his client's messaging had started after he was placed on parole with a no-contact order, it was also true that the man hadn't had the full benefit of parole at that time.

But Magistrate Fowler said the messaging had continued for far longer than just that one instance.

Mr Harris said his client had self-referred to a Men Choosing Change course and recognised he did have a problem with anger.

He said his client had been diagnosed with ADHD, other behavioural problems and significant depression.

"He has trouble dealing with stress and complex situations," Mr Harris said.

The man was sentenced to eight months in prison.

A parole eligibility date was set for February 18 next year.