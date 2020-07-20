M’boro mechanic’s war legacy flying high in new book

Military history author Lex McAulay with his new book, Ford Street Fighter Pilot. Photo: Stuart Fast

NOTED Maryborough military history author Lex McAulay will soon officially launch his new book, Fort St Fighter Pilot.

The book chronicle's the story of Ronald Adair, a Maryborough mechanic, who in 1916, volunteered for service in the Australian Imperial Force as a foundational member the Australian Flying Corps' No. 1 Squadron.

He became a pilot in 1918, destroyed several German aircraft and flew missions over Palestine, Syria and Turkey.

Mr McAulay said he wrote the book after discovering Ronald Adair's story while researching local military figures for presentations to primary school students.

Passionate about preserving Australia's military history, Mr McAulay said educating young students about local figures like Adair helped in keeping the next generation connected with history.

"If we don't record our history, someone else will and not to our benefit," he said

The book has also been recognised by the current RAAF No. 1 Squadron Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Ric Peapell, who has written the foreword.

Wing Commander Peapell wrote "I am extremely honoured to be able to provide this foreword," and said Ron Adair's story contributed to the proud history of the squadron.

The book will launch on August 1 at the Maryborough Aero Club's Wheels and Wings event where Mr McAulay will be signing copies.