Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Military history author Lex McAulay with his new book, Ford Street Fighter Pilot. Photo: Stuart Fast
Military history author Lex McAulay with his new book, Ford Street Fighter Pilot. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

M’boro mechanic’s war legacy flying high in new book

Stuart Fast
20th Jul 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOTED Maryborough military history author Lex McAulay will soon officially launch his new book, Fort St Fighter Pilot.

The book chronicle's the story of Ronald Adair, a Maryborough mechanic, who in 1916, volunteered for service in the Australian Imperial Force as a foundational member the Australian Flying Corps' No. 1 Squadron.

He became a pilot in 1918, destroyed several German aircraft and flew missions over Palestine, Syria and Turkey.

Mr McAulay said he wrote the book after discovering Ronald Adair's story while researching local military figures for presentations to primary school students.

Passionate about preserving Australia's military history, Mr McAulay said educating young students about local figures like Adair helped in keeping the next generation connected with history.

"If we don't record our history, someone else will and not to our benefit," he said

The book has also been recognised by the current RAAF No. 1 Squadron Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Ric Peapell, who has written the foreword.

Wing Commander Peapell wrote "I am extremely honoured to be able to provide this foreword," and said Ron Adair's story contributed to the proud history of the squadron.

The book will launch on August 1 at the Maryborough Aero Club's Wheels and Wings event where Mr McAulay will be signing copies.

More Stories

legacy lex mcaulay military history
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Teen injured after motorbikes collide

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen injured after motorbikes collide

        News Two people have been taken to hospital

        ‘Case of mistaken identity’: Dugong joins dolphin pod

        premium_icon ‘Case of mistaken identity’: Dugong joins dolphin pod

        News Passengers on a Hervey Bay tour were treated to a rare sight