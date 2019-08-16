M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has accused Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack of treating Maryborough residents "like second class citizens" after the Heritage City was left out of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

This is because the State Government has refused to partner with the Federal Government to deliver the Hinkler Regional Deal unless Maryborough is included.

"I have always and will always put Maryborough first," he said.

"It is a shame the LNP do not share my passion for our region.

"The fact that the Deputy Prime Minister reneged on an agreement to include Maryborough in this regional city deal shows how little they think of the residents here."

Mr Saunders said he had been pushing for Maryborough to be included in the deal and he accused Mr McCormack of reneging "on an agreement to include Maryborough in this regional city deal".

"The most galling thing is that the Federal Government had agreed to our request before killing the deal," he said.

"Maryborough is an emerging manufacturing hub and the job-creating backbone of the Wide Bay region.

"Businesses like Downer and Hyne Timber are all investing here, so the decision to completely ignore Maryborough as part of the deal just does not make sense.

"Maryborough is no less deserving of investment than other parts of the Fraser Coast, and we feel abandoned by the Federal LNP Government."

Mr McCormack responded to Mr Saunders' words yesterday, denying Maryborough was being forgotten.

"The Liberal and Nationals Government has committed to the Hinkler Regional Deal from March when a statement of intent was signed with the Queensland Government," he said. "Our commitment to the region remains.

"The Liberal National commitment to Maryborough is very clear for all to see.

"Just today I was in Maryborough to announce $785,000 for the Global Manufacturing Group for local steel manufacture, for defence industry support, then visited Story Bank where we have committed $395,000 for the Mary Poppins exhibition and I had the pleasure of inspecting the Federal Government's $28 million commitment for the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions plant.

"We have already committed $173 million for the Hinkler Regional Deal and it's now up to the Queensland Labor government to come to the party and get on with the job.."