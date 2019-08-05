M'boro MP applauds State Govt's free apprenticeship scheme

FREE apprenticeships will be just one of the ways the State Government helps deliver jobs for young people on the Fraser Coast.

The $32 million dollar initiative, Great Training for Quality Jobs, was announced yesterday and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it would be an "absolute game-changer".

He said the investment would offer free apprenticeships to people aged under 21 across the state.

Fully subsidised training will be offered in 139 apprentice and traineeships in industries showing a high demand for workers, including plumbing, engineering, healthcare, early childhood and hospitality.

"Jobs in regional Queensland have always been the Palaszczuk Government's number one priority - and we're delivering with this incredible plan," Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said the plan also included programs to target critical skills and training challenges facing regional Queensland.

"We live in a changing economy that's getting more automated and more globalised, and that's causing major disruption in the job market," he said.

"Free apprenticeships will mean local businesses no longer have to front the costs for training young apprentices - meaning they'll hire more young people.

"The Palaszczuk Government has already given our kids a head start with free Tafe for Year 12 graduates, so they can access training in high priority qualifications.

"This is a bold and innovative jobs plan, and I'm proud to stand behind it."

New regional jobs committees will bring together local industry groups, training providers, local and major employers, and councils to help plan local training.

A new ministerial round-table will be established to ensure the government hears industry input into investment priorities first-hand.

Mr Saunders said the plan was part of the $978 million investment in jobs and training by the State Government.

"Our Back to Work program has secured jobs for 3475 Wide Bay job-seekers with 1629 businesses," he said.

"Back to Work is also helping people into trades with more than 680 locals getting their start as an apprentice or trainee thanks to the program.

"The successful Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative is also benefiting the local community, with 3140 participants funded to undertake valuable skills and training programs.

"A total of 1844 Wide Bay residents have found jobs or further training thanks to Skilling Queenslanders for Work."