Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.
M'boro MP calls for funds to fix dangerous intersections

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Apr 2020 1:00 PM
MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders is fighting to fix two dangerous intersections.

He said it was time to improve the Pialba­-Burrum Heads Road intersection at Serenity Drive and Drury Lane at Dundowran.

 "I presented the petition signed by concerned community members using this intersection at the March Parliamentary sitting," Mr Saunders said

"I also received a number of calls when the traffic signals were installed that limits a left turn only onto Pialba-Burrum Heads Road from Serenity Drive was total unsuitable that needs to be corrected urgently."

The signal lights were installed by a property developer for Drury Ln in 2018, which impacted on users of Serenity Drive.

"I'm asking the Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, to urgently fund, plan and build a solution for this concerning issue," Mr Saunders said.

"It has been raised on a number of occasions that traffic is being diverted unnecessarily into schools' zones, which must be fixed."

"Minister Bailey has always provided support for safer roads for the people of Maryborough electorate and I'm sure we can count on him for this important upgrade."

