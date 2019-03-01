M'boro MP ends speculation on whether he will run in 2020

FIGHTING FIT: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders received a health check from Dr Bruce Willett in Queensland Parliament on Tuesday.

BRUCE Saunders is fighting fit and ready to contest the 2020 state election.

The Maryborough member had a routine health check up this week and he's encouraging people across the community to do that same.

Mr Saunders said with a clean bill of health he could put to rest the rumours that he wouldn't stand for the seat again.

"To those who say I won't be running in 2020, I can say I will be," he said.

GPs Dr Bruce Willett and Dr Krystyna de Lange visited Queensland Parliament on Tuesday to provide Mr Saunders and other MPs with essential health checks, to reinforce the need for affordable and accessible GP visits, no matter how busy life may be.

Mr Saunders said an important part of the check up was setting an example for the rest of the community.

"Everyone should be going to the doctor and getting a check up," he said.

For men, getting checked out for prostate cancer should be a top priority, he said.

Early detection was vital and Mr Saunders said he wanted to make sure men were as aware of the danger as women were about breast cancer.

Dr Willet, who is the chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said it was vital MPs were able to take care of their health during busy sitting weeks.

"It doesn't matter which side of politics you support, the health of our MPs impacts all of us," Dr Willett said.

"Just like all Australians, Queensland MPs must be able to find the time to visit a GP at least once a year.

"Seeing your doctor for a preventative health check means that a GP can work with you to make sure that you don't get sick in the first place."

RACGP Registrar Representative Dr Krystyna de Lange said it was natural for her to provide the MPs health checks in Queensland Parliament.

"GPs can deliver our patients care outside of the practice or hospital setting, which is one of the many things that makes us unique to other specialities," Dr de Lange said.

"Most GPs have to leave their practice to treat patients with greater needs on a regular basis, including in our patients homes or a nursing home, so we thought it just made sense to add parliament to the list for a day."