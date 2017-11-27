MP forced to call in police over threats

THE Queensland election campaign was only 28 days long, but it was one plagued by threats and mud-slinging, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said.



Reflecting on his near- certain win where he commanded a 45.95 per cent of the primary vote in the Maryborough electorate at the time of print, Mr Saunders said he was forced to contact police out of fear for his family's safety.



"I've been in politics a long time," he said.



"I've never seen a nastier or dirtier campaign where lies and threats were made against my family."



Mr Saunders did not name the individuals involved in the alleged behaviour, but said he reported the matters to the police and he would make a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission today.



He said he needed police outside his Heritage City home in the final week of the campaign due to safety fears for his family.



He refused to elaborate but alleged threatening comments were made in person and online.



"It's going to go further, I'm going to pursue this further," he said.



"There's no place in politics for what has happened during this campaign."



It wasn't the only drama during the Fraser Coast election campaign, with One Nation candidate Damian Huxham and ALP candidate Adrian Tantari clashing on social media and at pre-poll booths.



Turning to the next four years of representing Maryborough, Mr Saunders said he was determined to deliver his election promises.



"I'm humbled because they've (voters) shown so much faith in me," Mr Saunders said.



He said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was determined to deliver for the regions.



"She loves Maryborough and has a very strong passion for regional Queensland," said.



Yesterday Ms Palaszczuk said she was confident Labor would be able to govern in its own right.



During the campaign the Labor MP had promised to upgrade Maryborough's Eskdale Park, boost Maryborough Hospital's emergency department, allocate $10 million in upgrades to Maryborough State High School and that the faulty New Generation Rollingstock trains would be repaired in the Heritage City's Downer EDI factory.

