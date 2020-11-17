M’boro MP officially riding shotgun in frontseat for roads, trains

Maryborough's Bruce Saunders gets sworn in at Government House along with seven assistant ministers.

AS PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministry was sworn in at Government House, eight assistant ministers were also appointed.

Among them was Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Mr Saunders was announced as the Assistant Minister Train Manufacturing and Regional Roads last week.

He will work with Minister Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.

The three-term MP said it was a special day, being sworn in as part of the government and to be trusted with the responsibility of working with the Minister to deliver trains.

Mr Saunders said he was also a passionate advocate for regional roads and it was humbling to be part of a government that had revived train building in Queensland and recognised the skillset of workers in Maryborough.

He also said he had a strong relationship with Mr Bailey.

“He’s a good Minister and a good bloke and he understands regional Queensland,” he said

“He understands there isn’t the same access to public transport in regional areas.

“There are exciting times ahead for Maryborough.”

While the pair may praise one another much of their success will likely depend on their ability to work with the Federal Government - currently led by the Coalition.

This is because many major road and other infrastructure projects require a Federal/State funding split.

Battle lines were previously drawn this year between the state roads minister and Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien over the future of the Bruce Hwy which Mr O’Brien insists should be four lanes.