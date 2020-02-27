M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

The new emergency department at Maryborough Hospital is now open.

AS MARYBOROUGH Hospital’s new emergency department opens its doors, the city’s MP is already calling for more upgrades.

Bruce Saunders said he was committed to raising the level of emergency care available at the hospital to the same level as Hervey Bay’s hospital.

The Maryborough MP said with the city re-establishing itself as a manufacturing hub and with the Bruce Highway nearby, it made sense to ensure the hospital was able to deliver acute emergency care.

Currently the hospital is categorised as providing Level 3 subacute care.

Hervey Bay is categorised as Level Four, as is Bundaberg Hospital.

The $10 million upgrade of Maryborough’s emergency department had its doors opened to the public yesterday.

The upgrade has resulted in the emergency department increasing in size from 17 treatment spaces to 24 treatment spaces, including six acute bays, four fast-track bays, two resuscitation bays and seven Clinical Decisions Unit beds.

While the work on the new department was completed, emergency services were relocated to the specialist outpatient area, but it has now returned to its original space at the Neptune St entrance.

Mr Saunders said the new emergency department was state of the art but he was far from finished fighting for more upgrades and services.

“I want to see services lifted now in Maryborough Hospital, that is something I am working on,” he said.

“Getting the hospital back to the level it should be has always been a priority of mine.”



Mr Saunders said the emergency department needed to keep up with a growing and ageing populating.

He said his commitment was moving the hospital forward and continually improving services.

Mr Saunders said being able to access a higher level of care would also mean a lot to people who struggled with having to travel to Hervey Bay Hospital.