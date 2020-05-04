M’boro MP praises essential workers on Labour Day

A MARCH through the streets of Maryborough usually marks Labour Day on the Fraser Coast.

But this year was different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it was the first Labour Day in 49 years that he hadn't marched or attended an event.

"It's a very important day for me," he said.

"We remember the workers who fought hard to get the conditions we've got today."

Mr Saunders said in the age of coronavirus said there was still much to fight for in terms of workers' rights.

He had special praise for the essential workers who have continued working through the pandemic, some at great personal risk.

"Essential workers are the people who kept the country going," he said.

Mr Saunders said many of those workers continued going to their jobs despite great personal risk, especially those in the health field which had been particularly exposed to the disease.

He said the health and service industry had a lot to be proud of.

"When we come out of Covid-19 I'd like to see a special day to thank and commemorate their efforts."

Mr Saunders said some of the workers he had spoken to had copped significant abuse just doing their jobs during the crisis.

He said he strongly agreed with the fines that had been introduced to protect essential workers.

"I really thank the essential workers tremendously."

Mr Saunders said Queensland Health had done an amazing job in battling the coronavirus and he was thankful the state was now starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Mr Saunders encouraged union delegates to wear their union shirts yesterday and post them on social media.

"While we can't march in the streets across Queensland today, we can certainly reflect on the lives the trade union movement has changed," he said.

"As a society collectivism is the only way we can formulate change for our communities.

"Thank you to all our union delegates who dedicate themselves to changing the lives of others."

