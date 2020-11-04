UPDATE: MP likely to be offered assistant minister role

UPDATE: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders is likely to be offered a role as an assistant minister.

A highly-placed government source confirmed the news to the Chronicle.

It comes after Mr Saunders spent the morning in Maryborough with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

EARLIER: Newly re-elected member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders says he will serve in Cabinet if Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk approaches him but no offers have yet been put on the table.

It comes after the Premier said on Tuesday she would be working out who would be in her Cabinet "over the next few days".

While Maryborough's Labor MP has been known to ruffle feathers in his own camp, he won convincingly in the state election last week, claiming the seat for a third time and with 53.66 per cent of the vote.

His closest rival, LNP candidate and Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman received 26.26 per cent.

With Labor returned to power in Queensland and able to form a majority government, the next big decision for the Premier is picking her new front bench.

Mr Saunders has always maintained his concern that being a Minister would take him away from his electorate and he had much he wanted to achieve for Maryborough.

He told the Chronicle on Wednesday it did not bother him if he was not offered a Cabinet role as "it just means I can concentrate on the Maryborough electorate".

But he said his high regard for the Premier meant he would definitely consider it if she wished him to serve the Cabinet in any capacity.

He also said portfolios involving the timber industry or manufacturing would interest him.

Neighbouring electorate Hervey Bay is yet to be officially declared but Labor's Adrian Tantari has been informally accepted as the victor.