M’boro mum punched while pushing pram

After being released from hospital following a caesarean, a new mother went up the police station to make a complaint about her abusive partner.

The 33-year-old culprit, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The charges related to three separate incidents, the first in November last year.

The court heard after the birth of the baby, a meeting was held with child services to establish a safety plan.

During the meeting the man sent the woman aggressive and threatening text messages, calling her a “lying c**t”.

“I’m going to go off my head, c**t,” one message read.

When questioned by police, the man made admissions to sending the messages, the court was told.

In February, the woman left the man’s home with the baby in a pram after a verbal argument.

He followed her and stood in her way, preventing her from leaving.

He then slapped her face before punching her with a closed fist, the court heard.

Then in March, a text conversation regarding the man picking up some property also became abusive, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the text messages and behaviour had happened in the context of the breakdown of the relationship.

He said the man had been diagnosed with ADHD, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, for which he had not been medicated.

He was now on medication, Mr Harris said.

The man had been in and out of boys’ homes and had fallen in with the wrong crowd, committing petty crimes and developing an addiction to ice, which he was eventually able to recover from.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn said the man’s behaviour showed profound disrespect towards women.

“You’re behaviour towards the mother of a newborn child was deplorable,” he said.



The man was sentenced to 15 months’ probation and ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the victim.

Convictions were recorded.





Originally published as M’boro mum punched while pushing pram