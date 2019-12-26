Menu
The latest addition to the Maryborough Mural Trail by contemporary indigenous artist Warraba Weatherall,
M’boro mural unveiling a proud Butchulla moment

Jessica Cook
26th Dec 2019 1:03 PM
A NEW addition to the Maryborough Mural trail was unveiled this month.

The painting features Wilfred Walter Reeves, aka Uncle Wilfie, a Butchulla Soldier.

The artwork, created by Brisbane artist Warraba Weatherall, is the 37th painting in the Maryborough Mural Trail and the fourth and final artwork for the Military Museum Wall.

Director of Maryborough’s Military Museum John Meyers said Uncle Wilfie served in the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Australian Army.

“He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served on the Kokoda Track, in New Guinea,” he said.

“Uncle Wilfie passed away in 1968, just a short time after being recognised as a citizen of the nation he went to war for.

“He never got to enjoy the recognition he deserved.”

Wilfie’s nephew and Butchulla Elder Glen Miller said his uncle made an important contribution to Australian history outside his war efforts.

“The remarkable thing about him was his involvement in the Maryborough Writers Group, publishing works in the Moonaboola Quill,” he said.

“This was the catalyst for the publishing of Legends of Moonie Jarl – the very first book of Aboriginal stories, authored and illustrated by Aboriginal people.

“These achievements were all done before he and all Aboriginal people were eligible to take their place as Australian citizens.

“The creation of this mural is a tribute to the quiet contribution one Aboriginal man made to our freedom, his nation, his town, his tribe and his family.”

