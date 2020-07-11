M’boro museum celebrates record visitor numbers

John Meyers, director of the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A MARYBOROUGH tourist attraction has hit a visitor milestone.

John Meyers, director of the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum, said yesterday the venue welcomed its 400th visitor for the month.

"Other than large tourist and school groups this would have to be the best numbers ever," Mr Meyers said.

"On Thursday we had 73 for the day. They just kept coming through the door!"

Mr Meyers said he put the visitor influx down to people from Queensland, particularly the southeast, exploring their home state as borders remained closed.

Queensland's borders reopened at noon yesterday and Mr Meyers hoped it would result in more travellers discovering Maryborough's delights.

"With a bit of luck, we might get some of the 240,000 people that are supposed to be coming to Queensland shortly from other states," he said.

The record number came on the final day of the July school holidays, which proved to be a quieter period for other venues.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said while visitor numbers to the Bond Store and The Story Bank remained strong, they were down on last year's figures due primarily to the cancellation of the Mary Poppins Festival.

Elizabeth Lowrie, Maryborough Mural Project co-founder, said numbers in the CBD seemed to be increasing as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

She said getting people into the city to see the murals was a "key issue" for the committee.

"Now we've done 37 murals, the key issue is to get people into the city, doing the trail," Ms Lowrie said.

"We've produced an asset for the city and all the community has contributed to that."

She said promoting the trail would help build momentum for Maryborough as a tourist destination.

"What we need now is a concerted effort to publicise what Maryborough has to offer and then it will have a momentum of its own," Ms Lowrie said.

She said the mural trail was an ideal attraction to visit while social distancing measures remained in place.

"It's coronavirus friendly," she said.

"You do it outdoors with your family. It's not crowded, you can do it at your own pace."