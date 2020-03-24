M’boro muso calls on isolated artists to get creative

KAREN THOMSEN is calling on fellow musicians to use their COVID-19 downtime to set themselves up for livestreaming.

She is one of many local musicians feeling the pinch with events and venues being cancelled or closed due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’m lucky because I have a day job as well,” Ms Thomsen said between songs at the Maryborough Markets last week.

“But there are a lot of full-time artists that will struggle to pay their bills, put food on their tables and keep roofs over their heads.

“There’s not much we can do about it – we just need to adapt and be more versatile.

“Hopefully a lot of artists will start streaming online. They might even do private house concerts be streaming their events.

“People could pay small fees to jump onto their live streams and see their performances.”

Ms Thomsen also suggested musicians might choose to sell merchandise online with items such as CDs, singlets, hats and stubby coolers.

“My hope is that audiences will jump online and support local their musicians because there won’t be many of us out and about doing live shows in coming months,” she said.