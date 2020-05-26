M’boro newlywed named bride of the year

Lorrin and Darren Bosel on their wedding day in Maryborough. Lillian May Photography

Lorrin and Darren Bosel on their wedding day in Maryborough. Lillian May Photography

MARYBOROUGH'S Lorrin Bosel has been named the 2019 Australian Bride of the Year by an online magazine.

Mrs Bosel was one of 24 brides in the finals of the True Bride Australia competition.

She married Darren Bosel in a romantic ceremony at St Paul's Anglican Church last year.

Mrs Bosel received more than 800 votes - making her one of the most popular brides in the competition's 19 year history.

The couple received $2000 in prize money for winning the competition - a belated anniversary present after they celebrated one year of marriage in March.

The couple met over shared smiles every morning at Toast cafe in Maryborough.

They never exchanged a word until Lorrin looked him up on Facebook and tentatively introduced herself.

"I wasn't looking for a boyfriend at the time and we become great friends for over a year," she said.

Lorrin learned Darren had been married before, to Diane, who had tragically died of skin cancer.

"I feel extra special that Darren has come into my life, he has given me so many opportunities, goals, and dreams," Lorrin said.