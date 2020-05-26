Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lorrin and Darren Bosel on their wedding day in Maryborough. Lillian May Photography
Lorrin and Darren Bosel on their wedding day in Maryborough. Lillian May Photography
News

M’boro newlywed named bride of the year

Carlie Walker
26th May 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH'S Lorrin Bosel has been named the 2019 Australian Bride of the Year by an online magazine.

Mrs Bosel was one of 24 brides in the finals of the True Bride Australia competition.

She married Darren Bosel in a romantic ceremony at St Paul's Anglican Church last year.

Mrs Bosel received more than 800 votes - making her one of the most popular brides in the competition's 19 year history.

The couple received $2000 in prize money for winning the competition - a belated anniversary present after they celebrated one year of marriage in March.

The couple met over shared smiles every morning at Toast cafe in Maryborough.

They never exchanged a word until Lorrin looked him up on Facebook and tentatively introduced herself.

"I wasn't looking for a boyfriend at the time and we become great friends for over a year," she said.

Lorrin learned Darren had been married before, to Diane, who had tragically died of skin cancer.

"I feel extra special that Darren has come into my life, he has given me so many opportunities, goals, and dreams," Lorrin said.

More Stories

bride maryborough newlywed wedding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharks bite into Bay history

        premium_icon Sharks bite into Bay history

        News A local historian takes an interesting look back at the influence sharks played in Hervey Bay’s history.

        Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

        premium_icon Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

        News Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward

        Bay motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of theft from vehicles

        premium_icon Bay motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of theft from...

        News Several theft from vehicles, including stolen number plates, were reported in the...

        FEELING AT EASE: Village Clubhouse opens with applaud

        premium_icon FEELING AT EASE: Village Clubhouse opens with applaud

        News The Clubhouse had been closed for six weeks in line with Government restrictions to...