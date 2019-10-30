Menu
Cashless Debit Card
Cashless Debit Card FILE
News

M’boro not yet out of cashless woods

Jessica Cook
Chris Burns
&
30th Oct 2019 8:54 AM
30th Oct 2019 8:54 AM

Hinkler is being forgotten by the state government as it focuses its time and funding on Labor-held electorates.

Speaking from his office in Hervey Bay, which missed out on a visit from state government ministers who have both spent time in Maryborough and Bundaberg this week, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he hoped Deputy Premier Jackie Trad had "brought her cheque book" during her Bundaberg visit yesterday.

That hope was unfulfilled as the deputy premier refused to commit to the Hinkler region deal, citing she had "some homework" to do first.

Mr Pitt said he believed the state government had been "playing political games" and it was time for a commitment to the Hinkler region.

"Deputy Premier Trad said just last week in parliament they delivered over 100 million dollars for the city of Maryborough already," he said.

"Now that says to me and everyone else that they do have room to deliver for the people of Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and surrounds," he said.

"It is in the interest of our region for them to get on board."

Mr Pitt said if Maryborough was to be included in the region deal it also needed to join the cashless debit card trail.

During her visit to Bundaberg it was a compromise Ms Trad was open to.

"If Maryborough wants to be part of the cashless credit card, or welfare system, then I'm not going to be someone that stands in their way.

"Ultimately at the end of the day community-driven decisions or priorities are the best for the community," she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

