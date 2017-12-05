One punch accused will spend Christmas in custody

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN who allegedly left his neighbour with a fractured skull after a one punch attack will spend Christmas behind bars.

Kerrod David Lawrance, 23, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with assaults occasioning bodily harm and grievous bodily harm.

The alleged offences happened on December 2.

Duty lawyer Travis George requested an adjournment and applied for bail on behalf of Mr Lawrance, who was in custody.

The man's pregnant partner and small child were in court supporting him.

The court heard the alleged victim's wife was walking their dog when it ran into Mr Lawrance's front yard.

He went to catch the dog and the dog yelped.

Mr George said the neighbour, a 55- year-old man, came "roaring in", gave Mr Lawrance a spray and grabbed him by the throat.

He said his client had been struck by the complainant.

"He threw one punch and the complainant fell to the ground," Mr George said.

The man's son, aged 23, then ran at Mr Lawrance, Mr George said, and he struck the son.

"He thought the son was going to attack him as well," he said.

Mr George said there were other witnesses to the incident and Mr Lawrance would be entering a plea of not guilty.

He said his client was on Newstart payments and was doing work for the dole.

Mr George said he accepted the fact that the alleged victim and Mr Lawrance lived only two doors away from each other, but suggested any risk could be nullified if Mr Lawrance stayed somewhere else until the matter was dealt with.

Magistrate John Smith refused bail, saying there was an "unacceptable risk" to the public.

The case was adjourned until January 22.