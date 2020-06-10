M’boro Open Gardens program grows

An aerial shot of the Elizabeth Rose Garden in Kent Street, Maryborough.

THE annual Maryborough Open Gardens has grown and this year will be a two-day stand-alone event in August.

The event showcases private gardens in and around Maryborough.

"The gardeners open their gardens so visitors can enjoy, be inspired, learn about what grows in the region and simply share the love of gardening," event working group member Louise Knol said.

"Visitors will be treated to a wide range of garden sizes and styles from the formal to quirky; artistic, small to large acreage."

"The gardens are so varied there will be something to please seasoned and aspiring gardeners and those that just simply appreciate gardens," Ms Knol said.

"You don't need a green thumb to visit and enjoy the Maryborough Open Gardens.

The variety of gardens is inspiring, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"Gardening, and getting outdoors has so many benefits.

"Council has a number of gardens ranging from the formal Elizabeth Rose Garden in Kent Street to the more relaxed Pioneer Park.

"The simple pleasure of being immersed in nature is very soothing and invigorating.

"We thank the gardeners, including council staff, who maintain the region's gardens and who have thrown open their gates to give us a peek inside."

At this stage the event is being planned for August 29 and 30, subject to government directives regarding COVID-19.

The weekend will be split into two sections with town gardens open on Saturday, August 29 and country gardens open on Sunday, August 30.

The Maryborough Open Gardens are a collaborative partnership between Fraser Coast Regional Council and community.

More information is available from the group's website https://maryboroughopengardens.net/ or follow them on Facebook.