M'boro Peace Cake replicated 'right down to icing'

FOR Elizabeth Lowrie, the unveiling of the historic Maryborough Peace Cake means much more than the completion of another art project; it's the culmination of 10 months' hard work.

She is one of the lucky few to see the cake be restored to its former glory, with the structure due to be unveiled this weekend at the Peace Cake Ball.

The co-founder of the Maryborough Mural Project, who has worked closely with sculptors Elizabeth Hersey and Marni Koster on the making of the structure, said it bore an uncanny resemblance to the original structure from 1919.

"Almost everything, right down to the colour of the icing on the cake, has been replicated,” she said.

"Our sculptors did a lot of research on the original, and have used exactly the same amount of pieces.

"It's a very fine piece of work, and you can spend hours looking at it.

"Everyone will be really impressed.”

Following the unveiling of the cake at the Maryborough RSL from 7pm, it will find a permanent home at the Town Hall on Monday.

With tickets still available for the ball, Ms Lowrie encouraged people to come along, see the grand unveiling and take part in the celebrations.

"It will be a great night of entertainment.

"We're grateful for the amount of support from the community,” she said.

The Peace Cake Ball will feature a three-course meal with entertainment on the night.

Tickets are $100 and available from the Maryborough RSL reception.