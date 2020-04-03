M’boro Play School host helps kids understand pandemic

Former Maryborough man Matthew Backer took part in a historic episode of Play School.

PLAY School has aired a special episode teaching kids to stay safe during the coronavirus – and former Maryborough man Matthew Backer couldn’t be prouder of being part of it.

The episode aired on the ABC yesterday and will be available on ABC iView online.

“Discussing it last week, it felt like we wanted to do something,” Mr Backer, who hosted the program, said.

“It’s something so many families are at home dealing with.

“Kids question why they can’t see their friends or grandparents or go to the park.”



Mr Backer said it was important to inform and entertain the kids so they could understand the precautions that were being taken a bit better.

Working with a skeleton crew, and with strict social distancing in place, the cast put the episode together.

He said he was “hugely proud” of being part of the episode.