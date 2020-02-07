Menu
Queensland police vehicle and Crime Stoppers number (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
M’boro police searching for stolen car

Shaun Ryan
7th Feb 2020 11:41 AM
POLICE are searching for a car that was stolen from a property on Ellena St in Maryborough last night.

The red 2003 Holden Berlina was taken sometime between 8pm last night and 8am this morning.

Police spokeswoman Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said the vehicle had been locked and secured.

She said the car had a Tasmanian registration plate, EVO 774.

“If you see the vehicle or have any information that will assist with the investigation, please contact police,” Snr Constable Nancarrow said.

No arrests have been made.

