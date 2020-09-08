M’boro police target anti-social driving on beaches

Patrols were conducted on Rainbow Beach, Freshwater Track, Leisha Track, and Teewah Beach within the Gympie Police Patrol Group.

Patrols were conducted on Rainbow Beach, Freshwater Track, Leisha Track, and Teewah Beach within the Gympie Police Patrol Group.

POLICE officers from Maryborough have teamed up with their Gympie counterparts to target anti-social behaviour on Cooloola Coast beaches.

Patrols were conducted on Rainbow Beach, Freshwater Track, Leisha Track, and Teewah Beach.

As a result of the operation, more than 60 random breath tests were carried out and nine traffic infringement notices were issued.

Four were for travelling between 13km and 20km/h over the speed limit, three were for exceeding speed between 20km/h and 30km/h and two for driving defective vehicles.

A notice to appear was issued for a positive roadside drug rest, which is awaiting confirmation results.

Officer in Charge of the Maryborough Road Policing Unit Sergeant Josh Churchward said police would continue to target anti-social driving and defective vehicles that posed a risk to road safety.

"Hooning, drink and drug driving and general loutish behaviour will not be tolerated, and spoils this pristine recreational area for families, fishers and campers," he said.