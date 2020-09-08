M’boro police target anti-social driving on beaches
POLICE officers from Maryborough have teamed up with their Gympie counterparts to target anti-social behaviour on Cooloola Coast beaches.
Patrols were conducted on Rainbow Beach, Freshwater Track, Leisha Track, and Teewah Beach.
As a result of the operation, more than 60 random breath tests were carried out and nine traffic infringement notices were issued.
Four were for travelling between 13km and 20km/h over the speed limit, three were for exceeding speed between 20km/h and 30km/h and two for driving defective vehicles.
A notice to appear was issued for a positive roadside drug rest, which is awaiting confirmation results.
Officer in Charge of the Maryborough Road Policing Unit Sergeant Josh Churchward said police would continue to target anti-social driving and defective vehicles that posed a risk to road safety.
"Hooning, drink and drug driving and general loutish behaviour will not be tolerated, and spoils this pristine recreational area for families, fishers and campers," he said.