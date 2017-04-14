M'boro police to target fatal five this long weekend

FRASER Coast police are warning people to be vigilant on the roads this long holiday weekend, with officers taking part in a statewide Easter campaign to target the fatal five.

Sergeant Colin Bastable said officers from the Maryborough Police Station will be taking part in conducting patrols on major roads across the region, alongside police from different departments within the division.

Sgt Bastable said the initiative was part of cracking down on the fatal five on the roads.

"There will be increased policing on major roads within the division, and officers will maximise visibility and interaction with motorists,” he said.

"We want people to get to their destination safely - just be more aware of your surroundings, especially because it's a holiday period.

Increased roadside breath tests and licence checks will be conducted as part of the operation.

Sgt Bastable reminded drivers to stop, revive and survive if they were feeling tired on roads.