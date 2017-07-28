Porn addict releases anger and vandalises adult shop

A VANDAL, who smashed windows of a sex shop, claims his battle with porn addiction was to blame for the bizarre attack.

Michael Reginald Scully, 34, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to wilful damage.

This is after he unleashed pent-up frustrations on the My Fantasy Dreams adult store, causing almost $3,000 in damage.

The Maryborough man claimed his addiction was the catalyst for the outburst.

He targeted the glass windows of the Taylor St store on April 25.

The store was closed due to the Anzac Day public holiday.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said Scully disclosed his motives to police.

"(He said he) did it because of his addiction to pornography and hate of the porn industry," Snr Const Sperling said.

My Fantasy Dreams owner Chad Daly said he had not seen behaviour like Scully's since opening the shop in 2000.

"We live in a modern age, there are a multitude of other ways of finding porn than at an adult store," Mr Daly said.

"I think this was a once-off occurrence, it is pretty random and not something that happens regularly."

Mr Daly said the damage from the broken glass cost about $2700 to fix.

Duty lawyer Warren Hunter said Scully's state of mind was a major contributing factor to why he attacked the store.

"The place he damaged at the time was in conflict with his beliefs," Mr Hunter said.

Scully was fined $350.