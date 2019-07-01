M'BORO PRISON: Action goes from strikes to arbitration

THE industrial relations dispute between the State Government and Queensland's prisons is set to go to arbitration.

Maryborough Correctional Centre has been part of rolling strike action across the state over the past two months after the Queensland Government proposed changes to working conditions.

A statement from the union accused the State Government of undercutting Award conditions for prison officers by seeking to introduce operational staffing.

Together Union branch secretary Alex Scott said operational staffing would allow the government to "undercut Award conditions so they can alter shifts and work locations for correctional officers with just 24 hours notice".

Together Union representative Allison Finlay-Bissett said the union members had voted to go to arbitration and the matter would be heard by the Industrial Relations Commission.

She said the State Government had agreed that arbitration was the best course of action.

Ms Finlay-Bissett said the move to arbitration meant no further industrial action would be taken at the prisons.

She said the union would continue to provide support to its members.