M'boro prison staff leading the way on blood donations

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre staff aren't shy about rolling up their sleeves for a good cause.

They are currently leading the way when it comes to blood donations.

The Queensland Correctional Services Challenge started on September 1 and will continue until December 15.

The Maryborough prison is currently in the lead, with 27 donations so far, saving 81 lives.

Statewide corrective services staff had made 201 donations which have saved 603 lives.

With one in three needing a blood product in their lifetime but only one in 30 of us donating, the community is being urged to follow suit and make a donation this week.

To make an appointment call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.