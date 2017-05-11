M'boro prisoners caught with controlled drugs

DESPITE x-rays, dog searches and metal detectors drugs are still making their way through maximum security to Maryborough Correctional Centre prisoners.

On Monday, a third of the prisoners who fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court were facing charges relating to either supply or possession of the controlled drug.

Five of the prisoners were found to be in possession of buprenorphine, or subutex, a substitute drug for opioid addiction, often administered in strips.

These cases included that of prisoner Lochie James Barnes, who pleaded guilty to supplying the drug.

The court heard Barnes entered a toilet cubicle designed for one person, with another prisoner and removed a small package from his buttocks before dropping it on the floor and covering it with a singlet.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said when officers searched the cubicle, they found a small package under the singlet.

Barnes admitted the items found in the package were "his bupi strips".

The prisoner had three months added to the sentence he was already serving, and Magistrate John Smith delayed his parole eligibility to September 12 this year.

The Department of Justice told the Chronicle Queensland Corrective Services had a number of strategies in place to reduce the amount of controlled or illicit drugs entering the Maryborough prison.

"It is an offence for a prisoner to possess or consume illicit drugs or prescription medication that is not prescribed to them - the penalty is up to two years imprisonment," a spokesperson said.

"Visitors entering correctional centres are subject to a combination of personal, electronic and PADD dog searches. This includes metal detection and x-ray scanning searches by QCS staff."