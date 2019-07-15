M'boro prisoners keep in touch with NAIDOC Week

PRISONERS at Maryborough Correctional Centre kept in touch with the NAIDOC spirit last week.

PRISONERS at Maryborough Correctional Centre kept in touch with the NAIDOC spirit with a few games of football.

They competed in a round-robin competition of touch football games against the visiting Hervey Bay Deadly Choices team on Friday.

MCC General Manager Alan Ingram said the correctional facility would host a flag-raising ceremony and family day on Tuesday.

"This will include a Mums and Bubs stand outside the entrance to the centre offering useful advice from Galangoor Duwulami Primary Health Care Service,” he said.

"The family day also features a dance performance, a lunch of indigenous dishes, kids' corner and family photo sessions.”

On Wednesday, a range of about 15 Deadly Choices information stalls, staffed by service organisations ranging from Q Health and Centrelink to Prisoner Throughcare ATSILS and The Hubb, will offer healthy lifestyle advice to prisoners.

Us Mob FM, an indigenous radio station servicing the community of Cherbourg and surrounds, will also visit to record prisoners' pre-approved 'shout-outs' to family and friends.

Mr Ingram explained the celebrations gave Queensland Corrective Services the opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and help keep prisoners connected to country and community.

"In particular, the QCS Cultural Liaison Officers who bring cultural relevance and understanding into their roles to further help preserve culture in their communities,” he said.